33rd Hawaiʻi State Legislature opens with traditional ceremony, outlook for work ahead

Snapshots of the State of Hawaiʻi House and Senate floors on opening day for the 33rd Hawaii State Legislature. PC: YouTube screengrabs

The 33rd Hawaiʻi State Legislature convened Wednesday with calls for humility and urgent action as lawmakers face a tightened federal budget, a high-profile ethics investigation and the ongoing recovery from the Maui wildfires.

House Speaker Nadine Nakamura and Senate President Ronald Kouchi welcomed lawmakers back to the State Capitol for the opening of the 2026 session, setting a tone that balanced ceremonial tradition with the heavy responsibilities facing the state. For Maui County residents, the session comes as the community continues to rebuild in West Maui and Upcountry after the devastating wildfires in August 2023.

In the Senate, Kouchi, a Democrat representing Kauaʻi and Niʻihau, focused his opening remarks on the concept of leadership as a shared responsibility rather than a rank.

State Senate President Ronald Kouchi delivers his opening day remarks Wednesday morning at the State Capitol. PC: YouTube screengrab

During a poignant moment on the Senate floor, Kouchi paused to apologize to West Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey, whom he initially forgot to mention while introducing committee chairs. Kouchi noted that McKelvey, who represents Lahaina and chairs the Committee on Government Operations, brings a critical perspective to the body.

“What Senator McKelvey brings that nobody else has in the Senate is he lost everything in the fire of Lahaina,” Kouchi told the chamber.

West Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey was initially skipped Wednesday in Senate President Ronald Kouchi’s recognition of committee chairs, but then he was distinguished as bringing a unique perspective as the Senate’s only Lahaina wildfire survivor. PC: YouTube screengrab

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kouchi described McKelvey’s role as vital for ensuring the Legislature does not miss the mark when aiding the recovery.

“And while we may think we know what they want and how we should help them, he can tell us, ‘You know, you’re missing the mark, because (as) someone who’s lost everything, these are the things that are important to me. These are the things that are important to others,'” Kouchi said.

He added that McKelvey’s vision and perspective are invaluable as the state continues to support Maui.

Nakamura, a Democrat representing Hanalei and Princeville, emphasized the need to do the people’s work. Her remarks following an announcement by the state attorney general Tuesday regarding an investigation into a legislator who allegedly accepted $35,000 in funds.

“Today, we gather with a shared purpose: to do the people’s work with humility, with urgency, and with care,” Nakamura said. “We come from 51 unique districts around the State of Hawaiʻi and we come with different life experiences, but we are united by a simple obligation: to make life better for the people of Hawaiʻi.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Financial uncertainty at the federal level also looms over the 60-day session. Nakamura cited a recent 43-day federal government shutdown (the longest in American history) and cuts to safety net programs as challenges the state must navigate. She pointed to the state’s intervention when the federal government failed to use US Department of Agriculture contingency funds for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits, leaving 16,000 Hawaiʻi households vulnerable.

“By adding a one-time $250 benefit for Hawaiʻi SNAP users and expediting the release of funds previously approved to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, we provided much relief to families worried about their next meal,” she said.

Maui’s delegation in the House remains central to key leadership and funding decisions. Nakamura praised Rep. Kyle Yamashita, a Democrat representing Upcountry Maui, for his work during the interim. Yamashita was instrumental in implementing Act 310, which appropriated $50 million for nonprofits that lost federal funding. He previously served as chair of the House Finance Committee.

“The Act 310 committee focused on food security, health care, and community services and selected 95 awardees out of 143 that applied,” Nakamura noted.

Kouchi highlighted several committee chairs whose work will directly impact Maui County. Sen. Lynn DeCoite, representing Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, will chair the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. Kouchi noted her efforts to understand the hotel industry despite not having a major hotel in her district on Molokaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additionally, Sen. Mike Gabbard, chair of the Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee, will lead efforts to mitigate wildfires through agriculture.



























“The best prevention is to have active crops in the ground,” Kouchi said.

Sen. Stanley Chang, chair of Housing, will continue work to increase the state’s housing inventory, which Kouchi identified as the largest impediment to retaining residents in Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking ahead, the House majority caucus is focused on a “2045 vision” that includes goals for affordable housing, renewable energy and food security.

“By 2045, Hawaiʻi is a model for the world: a place where families can thrive and stay, keiki are safe and flourishing, and kupuna can age with dignity,” she said. “Native Hawaiian culture and rights are preserved and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist is significantly reduced. Our lands and waters are protected and well-managed, our communities are walkable and connected, housing is affordable, health care is preventative and accessible, and homelessness is dramatically reduced… And we trust our government because it is accountable and effective.”

The session is scheduled to run until May 8.