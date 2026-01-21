Hawaiʻi State FCU marks 90 years of service in Hawaiʻi

Andrew Rosen, President and CEO at the former headquarters at Halekauwila in 2013

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union is marking its 90th anniversary in 2026, a milestone that reflects nearly a century of steady growth, financial strength, and service to generations of Hawaiʻi residents. Since its founding in 1936, the credit union has evolved from a small organization serving government employees into one of the state’s largest financial cooperatives.

“Reaching our 90th anniversary is an important moment for our organization, but it is also a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the trust our members place in us,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “For nine decades, we have focused on doing what’s right for our members, supporting our employees, investing thoughtfully, and serving our communities with integrity. That same approach will continue to guide us forward.”

Hawaiʻi Territorial Employees Federal Credit Union Building

Founded in 1936 by a small group of government workers, Hawaiʻi State FCU has grown into one of Hawaiʻi’s leading financial cooperatives. Today, the credit union serves more than 136,000 members, with assets exceeding $2.8 billion, and continues to operate as a not-for-profit institution where members are owners and profits are returned to them through better rates, lower fees, and meaningful investments in the community.

Over the decades, Hawaiʻi State FCU has evolved alongside the communities it serves, expanding its field of membership, opening 14 branches across Oʻahu and Maui, and investing early in innovation and technology to improve access, security, and convenience for members.

From early adoption of ATM access to becoming the first financial institution in Hawaiʻi to introduce interactive teller machines (ITMs) with biometric authentication, the credit union has consistently balanced innovation with personalized service.

In recent years, Hawaiʻi State FCU has continued to build momentum, including the opening of its new headquarters in downtown Honolulu in 2023, which consolidated more than 250 employees into a modern workspace designed to foster collaboration, wellness, and innovation.

The credit union has also expanded and modernized its branch network, opening in-store locations at select Safeway stores, converting exterior ATMs to ITMs, and investing in digital capabilities to improve access and convenience for members. In 2025, Hawaiʻi State FCU further strengthened its membership base through a merger with the HMSA Employees’ Federal Credit Union.

To recognize its 90th anniversary, Hawaiʻi State FCU will host a series of member and community-focused initiatives throughout the year. Plans include special events and experiences designed to honor its history, thank its members, and celebrate the credit union’s next chapter of service. Additional details will be announced throughout the year.

“Our credit union was founded on a simple, but powerful idea of people helping people, and that belief continues to guide how we serve our members and support one another,” Rosen said. “This anniversary is an opportunity to build on that foundation as we shape the next chapter of Hawaiʻi State FCU.”

Hawaiʻi State FCU membership is available to more than 500 local organizations, businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu, and Maui County. For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.