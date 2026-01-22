$11.9M DOW Air Force contract awarded to UH to support the Maui High Performance Computing Center

Six Air Force Research Laboratory officers take an Oath of Office, commissioning them into the US Space Force, in a ceremony at AFRL’s Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing site at the Haleakalā Summit on Maui, where telescope operations are conducted. (File 2021 photo/ Sgt. Joshua Johnson, AFRL)

University of Hawaiʻi has been awarded an $11,980,000 cost-no-fee contract for Pacific Architecture for Rapid Space Exploitation and Control.

This US Department of War contract provides for unique satellite resiliency research and modeling to support Air Force Research Laboratory’s Maui High Performance Computing Center.

Work will be performed in Maui County, and is expected to be completed by May 1, 2031.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition under the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Technology Experimentation and Research, Advance Research Announcement.

Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,778,584 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-26-C-X001).