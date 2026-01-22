Maui Powerhouse Gym announces plans for facility and retail village adjacent to Kahului Costco

Powerhouse Gym location: 98 Lauo Loop, Kahului.

Maui Powerhouse Gym has announced the acquisition of a 2.2-acre property adjacent to Costco in Kahului, paving the way for a new flagship gym and wellness-focused commercial village designed to serve the Maui community for generations.

The project represents a major step in the gym’s broader effort to build a connected, island-wide fitness experience that keeps value, jobs, and community impact on Maui, according to the announcement.

The project is planned as a two-building village featuring a two-story, approximately 25,000-square-foot Maui Powerhouse Gym facility alongside six additional business suites totaling roughly 10,000 square feet for complementary local and regional businesses.

Construction is currently projected to begin in 2027, with planning and development work already underway.

“Kahului and Wailuku are the geographic and economic center of Maui,” said Peter Shenkin, co-owner of Maui Powerhouse Gym. “Any long-term business plans had to be built around that reality. With our Kīhei location thriving for the last twenty years and our new Lahaina facility opening later this spring, establishing a permanent flagship in Kahului felt both natural and necessary.”

A Gym Designed for Maui — Not Just a Building

Powerhouse Gym, Architects Sketch: Second floor Mauka side and additional mezzanine.

The Kahului location is planned as Maui Powerhouse Gym’s largest and most comprehensive facility to date, with capacity for several hundred members at a time.

The multi-floor gym will include extensive strength, cardio, and weight training areas, a dedicated cycle studio,a yoga and Pilates studio, a specialized circuit strength training space, heated saunas, recovery amenities, and top-of-the-line equipment throughout as planning continues to advance. The same as the Kīhei and Lahaina locations, it will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

But Shenkin emphasized that the project is about more than size or amenities.

“We are focused on community growth and physical and mental health improvement,” he said. “There are very few places left where people regularly have positive, face-to-face interactions, where adults can expect to make real friends, and where antisocial behavior simply isn’t accepted. We’re a hyper-local operation that’s deeply involved in the day-to-day lives of our community. We keep caring about you after your first sign-up—and we mean it. Maui Powerhouse Gym is a place where you can comfortably spend hours each day, whether you’re already part of the Maui community or finding your way into it.”

Shenkin added that fostering healthy social connection is a deliberate part of the gym’s business model.

“The world feels divided right now, and then you walk into Maui Powerhouse Gym and realize how few places actually foster healthy social connection anymore,” he said. “That kind of connection matters to us a lot. It’s an important part of our business model to expand wellness and real social connection across the whole island—creating places where people show up, treat each other well, and feel like they belong. That’s not an accident; it’s something we’re intentionally building across all of our locations.”

“We see members grow from teenagers into parents,” Shenkin continued. “We call seniors when we don’t see them for a few days. We introduce people to new friends, roommates, and sometimes more. That’s the kind of place Maui Powerhouse Gym is.”

True to the gym’s identity in Kīhei and Lahaina, the Kahului flagship will continue blending fitness with art, gathering spaces, and a welcoming, high-energy atmosphere. The village layout is intended to function as a true “third place” for residents—a consistent community destination where people can focus on wellness, gather, make appointments, shop, and grab a bite.

One Membership, Three Locations

Powerhouse Gym, Architects Sketch: (R-L) Partial first floor fitness area, the front desk entrance, staircase to second floor.

The Kahului expansion supports Maui Powerhouse Gym’s long-term vision of an affordable, all-inclusive membership that provides access to world-class facilities across three distinct locations on Maui.

“The flagship location will tie the fitness chain together,” Shenkin said. “It creates connections across the island in a long-term and meaningful way. We want to be the only fitness club you’re ever a member of for the rest of your life, no matter where you live on Maui,.”

Local Jobs and a Long-Term Commitment to Maui

Architects Sketch: Future Flagship for Maui Powerhouse Gym (center-right) and six-unit business village.

Maui Powerhouse Gym employs dozens of Maui residents and emphasizes professional development and long-term career growth across roles ranging from fitness professionals and front-of-house staff to managers and operational support.

“Unlike fitness models that rely heavily on automation and technology to replace staff, our business is built around service and human connection,” Shenkin said. “Providing meaningful jobs for people in our local community matters to us, and so does investing in the long-term growth of the people who work here. We place real emphasis on professional development and building careers. Taking care of our staff is a core part of how we take care of our members.” Ownership of the Kahului site is a central part of that commitment.

“It’s so important to us that we own this building,” Shenkin said. “Building ownership allows us to put down real roots. We are here in this community, we are part of this community, and we are here for the long haul.”

The surrounding business suites are designed to strengthen that daily community ecosystem, with tenants intended to complement both the gym and the surrounding office and retail corridor.

“This fitness village will be a constant source of reinvention and job creation,” Shenkin said. “Whether our neighbors are restaurants, services, grocers, or something else, they’ll all be in service to the nearby communities.”

Project Team and Next Updates

Powerhouse Gym, Architects Sketch: Second floor partial view, Makai side fitness area. Each single floor is the size as the current Kīhei or Lahaina locations.

Architecture and design for the project are being led by Pili Design + Build of Wailuku. Kean Properties is serving as the leasing agent for the commercial suites.

Additional details regarding design, tenant mix, and construction milestones will be announced as planning progresses.