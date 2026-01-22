Tokuda delivers for Hawaiʻi housing projects and public education; Rejects ICE spending

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) voted in favor of a minibus package that includes funding for the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Transportation. However, Tokuda voted against a separate funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, which contained funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The two-bill minibus package passed the House by a vote of 341-88 and 220-207, respectively, and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

“Access to affordable housing keeps local families in Hawaiʻi. That’s why I fought for nearly $7 million in housing and infrastructure projects statewide that are included in this bill,” said Tokuda. “This measure also included things I’ve been proud to fight for, from strengthening access to health care, education, and job training opportunities across our islands.”

“I was especially proud to secure a five-year reauthorization of the Lifespan Respite Care program, which I co-led with my colleague Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY). The program offers temporary relief to unpaid caregivers of kūpuna, keiki, and those living with disabilities or chronic conditions. This makes the difference between a caregiver reaching their breaking point or a family staying together.”

The legislation includes nearly $7 million in Community Project Funding secured by Rep. Tokuda:

$3.15 million to complete the final two phases of the 75-acre, 600-unit Lima Ola affordable housing subdivision in ʻEleʻele, Kauaʻi.

$2 million for the Kīlauea Town Expansion Project to fund critical Phase 1 site preparation for an affordable housing division on Kauaʻi’s North Shore.

$1.2 million for the Lānaʻi Affordable Housing Project to support development of water and sewer systems and other infrastructure to support a new 372-unit subdivision.

$250,000 for the Tropical AgTech Center Project to help Hawai‘i’s agricultural producers scale production, boost profitability, and support innovation.

$250,000 for the Maluaka Affordable Rental Housing Project, which includes the construction and development of 150 rental units in South Maui.

Additionally, the bill advances Rep. Tokuda’s priorities for Hawaiʻi including the following provisions:

$5 million for INDOPACOM Advanced Manufacturing to support initiatives and capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region that enhance defense readiness and industrial resilience.

$5 million for Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative, which funds projects focused on strengthening regional security and strategic partnerships in the Pacific.

$5 million for the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Health Research Office at the National Institutes of Health.

$5 million for the Pacific Disaster Center, which supports disaster preparedness, early warning systems, and resilience-building programs across the Pacific.

Federal funding that will directly benefit Hawaiʻi organizations and programs includes: