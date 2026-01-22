Walmart hosts The Wellness Event, Jan. 24

PC. Walmart

Walmart hosts The Wellness Event—a free, nationwide health and wellness experience—taking place Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Walmart stores across the country, including all nine locations in Hawaiʻi, including Kahului on Maui. Walk-ins are welcome and no registration is required.

All nine Hawaiʻi stores are participating including:

Maui – Kahului

Kauaʻi – Līhuʻe

Oʻahu – Honolulu/Keʻeaumoku, Kapolei, Kunia/Waipahu, Mililani*, and Pearl City [*Note, Mililani Walmart will be offering vision screenings only since they do not have a pharmacy]

Hawaiʻi – Hilo and Kailua-Kona

The Wellness Event will bring together Walmart’s pharmacists, vision experts and wellness teams to offer free health screenings, no-cost flu shots (plus affordable immunizations such as RSV, shingles, tetanus, HPV and more. Flu shots are covered by most major insurance plans), affordable immunizations and personalized guidance.

It’s designed to give customers simple choices, clear information, and accessible care, especially in communities where options can be limited. Since 2014, Walmart wellness events have delivered more than 5 million free health screenings nationwide.

“A fresh year brings fresh motivation, and The Wellness Event is our way of helping customers turn that motivation into meaningful action,” said Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Walmart. “With convenient, trusted care and everyday wellness solutions, we’re committed to meeting people where they are and supporting their health goals in practical, affordable ways.”

What Hawaii Customers Can Expect on Jan. 24

Free health screenings including blood pressure and BMI.

Guidance from Walmart pharmacists, offering nutrition insights, medication support and personalized recommendations.

Complimentary vision screenings.

Curated wellness sample boxes featuring nutritious snacks, vitamins, supplements and other essentials to fuel 2026 health journeys (while supplies last).

For more information, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub to find a local Wellness Day near you.