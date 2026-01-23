Council committee to review eviction mediation, human trafficking prevention

Maui County Council Member Shane Sinenci chairs the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee. File photo

The Maui County Council Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will receive updates on eviction mediation and discuss prevention measures for child abuse and human trafficking. The panel will convene at 9 a.m. Monday in the Council Chambers in Wailuku.

Council Member Shane Sinenci, who chairs the committee, announced that the body will meet with representatives of Maui Mediation Services and the state Office of Wellness and Resilience. The discussion will focus on the mediation process for resolving rent disputes, including social services for residents facing potential eviction and a State of Hawaiʻi pilot project for eviction mediation scheduled to launch Feb. 5.

“Our committee is focused on improving services to support housing for Maui County residents,” Sinenci said. “Creating more accessibility to resources that improve the well-being and safety of the community is a priority.”

The committee also plans to meet with representatives of the Hoʻoikaika Partnership and Parents and Children Together. They will review data concerning domestic abuse, human trafficking and child abuse and neglect within Maui County.

Sinenci noted that January is national Human Trafficking Prevention Month. He cited US State Department data indicating that more than 27 million people globally are impacted by human trafficking.

“As Human Trafficking Prevention Month is observed this month, I’d like to urge the community to seek awareness in recognizing indications of crimes and forms of abuse that harm those around us,” Sinenci said. “Being vigilant and educated on these issues will ensure we’re able to be proactive in our prevention efforts.”

The meeting will be held in the Council Chamber at Kalana o Maui, 200 S. High St., with an online component via Microsoft Teams. It will be livestreamed on Akakū: Maui Community Media, cable Channel 53, the Council’s Facebook page and at MauiCounty.us.

The committee accepts in-person, online and phone testimony. Instructions for providing testimony are available on meeting agendas at mauicounty.us/agendas.