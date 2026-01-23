Recipients selected for inaugural East Maui Water Authority community grants

East Maui water. PC: DLNR

The County of Maui East Maui Water Authority (EMWA) has selected five recipients for its inaugural community grant program, which supports local projects focused on water stewardship, cultural practices, environmental restoration and community collaboration in East Maui. Projects funded through the program are expected to begin early this year.

The grant program is to support and encourage community-based stewardship of East Maui water resources, cultural practices and knowledge transfer from kūpuna to the next generation of environmental caretakers.

Informational meetings were held in Keʻanae, Haʻikū and online to share about the program with community members and encourage applications from residents and organizations.

“Through the application process, the EMWA learned about the diverse ways Maui Hikina communities are caring for wai, our freshwater resources, and identified opportunities for increased support, resource-sharing and collaboration,” EMWA Director Gina Young said.

The recipients of this first round of grants include:

East Maui Farm , led by Nāpua Hūʻeu: $20,000 for the Honomanū Lo‘i. The community-led ahupua‘a restoration effort will include stream and shoreline monitoring to track the impacts of water diversion and drought, as well as documentation of ecological improvements associated with restored stream flows and expanded wetland kalo patches.

Young thanked those who submitted applications for this year’s round of grants and encouraged interested applicants to stay connected and apply for future funding opportunities in 2026.

For more information about EMWA grants, call 808-793-9785 or email emwagrants@co.maui.hi.us.

