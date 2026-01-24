Council to hold hearing on Lahaina building heights bill

A photo taken in the Lahaina burn zone in March 2024 shows efforts to shore up the stone remains of a historic structure located off of Front Street. The Maui County Council will hold a public hearing next month in Lahaina to hear public comments on a bill to increase allowable building heights from 30 to 35 feet in the town’s historic district. PC: Brian Perry

The Maui County Council will accept public testimony next month regarding proposed changes to building height limits for new construction within the Lahaina National Historic Landmark District.

The public hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Council members will hear testimony on Bill 183 (2025). The proposed measure would amend the West Maui Community Plan to adjust height regulations, allowing buildings 35 feet high, instead of the current limit of 30 feet.

The measure would allow an additional 10 feet for rooftop amenities like chimneys, cell towers, antennae and equipment used for small-scale energy systems. Public and quasi-public structures that were greater than 35 feet in height before the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires may be rebuilt to their previously allowed height.

The proposal by the Department of Planning responds to challenges that have surfaced in the rebuilding of Lahaina. The department pointed out that height limits been a barrier for projects like the state-sponsored Front Street Apartments. That workforce housing project proposed 32-foot-tall buildings to accommodate up to 200 units affordable to residents earning up to 140% of area median income. Strictly following the current 30-foot height limit would mean losing housing opportunities for Lahaina families.

The Maui Planning Commission previously reviewed the matter, recommending support for adjustments that would accommodate updated building heights while maintaining the character of the historic district.

Council members will hear from the community before moving forward with potential legislative action. The decision could significantly impact the pace and scope of reconstruction in the historic core of the town.

Residents and stakeholders can submit testimony in person at the Lahaina Civic Center or provide input via the county online testimony platform prior to the meeting.

Written testimony may be submitted by email to county.clerk@mauicounty.us, by fax to 808-270-7171, or to the Office of the County Clerk, 200 South High St., Ste. 708, Wailuku. Although written testimony should be received at least 24 hours prior to the public hearing, the Council will still accept written public comments after the hearing date.

For more information, contact the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7748.