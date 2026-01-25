Mayor Bissen to make annual appearance with Hawai‘i mayors before state lawmakers

Hawai‘i’s mayors were in attendance for the opening of the 33rd Hawai‘i Legislature on Wednesday at the State Capitol. From front to back are Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Kaua‘i County Mayor Derek Kawakami and Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda. They will be back at the Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday to appear before the Senate Ways and Means and House Finance committees. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen will join the state’s other three mayors in making presentations Monday afternoon before members of the Senate Ways and Means and House Finance committees at the State Capitol.

Aside from Bissen, the other mayors scheduled to appear are Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda and Kaua‘i County Mayor Derek Kawakami.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Monday can be viewed live-streamed on YouTube.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee is chaired by Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz and vice chaired by Sharon Moriwaki. Sens. Lynn DeCoite and Troy Hashimoto serve on the committee. DeCoite represents Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i; and Hashimoto represents Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapū Mauka and Wai‘ehu.

The House Finance Committee is chaired by Rep. Chris Todd and vice chaired by Rep. Jenna Takenouchi. Maui County members of the committee are Reps. Tyson Miyake and Kyle Yamashita, the former committee chair. Miyake represents a portion of Waiehu, Paukūkalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights, Waikapū and Hyashi Village; and Yamashita’s district includes Portion of Keāhua, Hāli‘imaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pūlehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Kēōkea and ‘Ulupalakua.

The Legislature’s so-called “money committees” are widely considered the most powerful legislative bodies. Aside from wielding the “power of the purse,” the committees serve as gatekeepers of legislation, deciding whether bills advance or not during the annual lawmaking session.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to deliver his fourth State of the State Address at 10 a.m. Monday in the House Chamber. The speech can be viewed live on the governor’s Facebook page.

While state lawmakers ultimately decide what becomes law, the governor’s annual speech sets the tone for the session, outlining the executive branch’s policy agenda and budgetary priorities.