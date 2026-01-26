Maui Weather Forecast for January 26, 2026





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 66 to 71. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 79. Light winds.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 64 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 84. Light winds.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Haze after midnight. Lows around 69 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 79 to 84. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows around 67. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 82. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Haze. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 42 to 54. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Light winds.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Haze after midnight. Lows around 69 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows around 64. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs 67 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 56 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 68 to 83. Light winds.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A front will move through much of the state today before pulling away to the northeast tonight. This will bring a round of showers along and behind the front to most areas today. Tuesday and Wednesday will be generally dry, with light southeast winds and sea- and land-breezes. A weak front will approach Thursday, possibly lingering over the state into the weekend. An enhanced chance of showers will be the biggest impact of this front, as winds appear to be light behind it. This weekend should be generally dry, but another front, potentially strong, appears possible early next week.

Discussion

Issued at 322 AM HST Mon Jan 26 2026

Showers were moving southeast through the western end of the state this morning as of 3:15 AM HST. The showers were mainly along and just behind a cold front. As the front moves through Oahu between now and around sunrise, winds will become northeasterly and gusty.

The latest guidance suggests the front will make it to Maui County, then stall before reaching the Big Island. Winds will become northeast behind the front initially, becoming easterly this evening. Big Island will see weak east to southeast winds, along with sea-breeze winds this afternoon. Scattered to numerous showers will move across the islands from Maui west, with the Big Island seeing isolated showers at lower elevations with scattered showers at higher elevations.

The front will pull away to the northeast tonight, leaving Tuesday and Wednesday mostly dry with light winds and more sea- and land-breezes developing. A new front is forecast to come into the islands Thursday, with some guidance showing it reaching all the way to the Big Island, while other runs showing it barely making it to Oahu. With no consensus yet, we'll put some slightly higher PoPs in for Thursday through Saturday night, but won't try to be too specific on location yet. At the end of the period (next Monday), models are actually in good agreement that a strong front will move into the state. Of course, at that time range the forecast is highly subject to change, but for now the potential exists for a significant weather-maker early next week.

Aviation

Issued at 322 AM HST Mon Jan 26 2026

A weak front moving southeast has brought an increase of showers, and a decrease in ceilings and visibility overnight on Kauai, and continues to progress over Oahu by daybreak, and stall out near Maui County today. Light winds will prevail over most islands but the front will bring an increase of showers and breezy northeasterly trade winds as it passes. IFR to MVFR ceilings and visibility associated with the cold front will linger from Kauai and make its way to Maui County by this afternoon. Winds look to weaken and veer as light to moderate east to southeast winds will fill in by tonight.

AIRMET Sierra has been updated for IFR conditions over Kauai and Oahu this morning and will likely be expanded to Maui County as the front continues to push southeastward. No other AIRMETs are in effect at this time.

Marine

Issued at 322 AM HST Mon Jan 26 2026

Fresh to strong northeast winds associated with a front will continue over the exposed Kauai waters and waters north of Oahu this morning. This has a resulted in a short-fused Small Craft Advisory over these areas, which should persist through the early morning hours before easing this afternoon. The latest guidance shows this front stalling and gradually weakening as it lingers from east to west across the smaller islands through the day. High pressure building north of the area in its wake will allow winds to veer easterly through the day. For Maui County and the Big Island waters, the winds will gradually shift out of the east and increase into the light to moderate range by the afternoon.

The progressive pattern across the region continues thereafter, with another front approaching by midweek. As the ridge axis shifts southward over the islands, winds will veer to the south to southeast tonight through Tuesday. This front could reach the Kauai waters late in the week.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores remain small today as the medium-period northwest swell that arrived Sunday continues to ease. The exception will be along north-facing shores of Kauai and Oahu this morning, where the strong north to northeast winds trailing the front are generating short-period and choppy surf conditions (up to 5 ft in the 2-6 second bands at the Hanalei PacIOOS buoy). Conditions should improve later today as the winds gradually ease and shift out of the east.

A fresh, medium-period northwest swell generated by a broad storm-force low tracking eastward near the Aleutians over the weekend will arrive tonight, then shift out of the north- northwest and peak Tuesday night. Surf could approach advisory levels before gradually easing Wednesday into Thursday.

Another larger northwest swell is expected later this week as a broad and complex low evolves over the far northwest Pacific. This swell will begin building down the island chain Thursday and could become a long-duration event, with a peak centered around the Friday through Saturday time frame. Some uncertainty remains regarding the magnitude and timing, as the ECMWF and GFS continue to depict differences in the evolution of this system.

Surf along east-facing shores will briefly trend up as the trades return today, with the highest surf expected on Kauai and Oahu. This will be short-period and choppy surf, driven primarily by locally generated wind waves, and should be short-lived. A downward trend is anticipated by Tuesday as winds shift toward the south and upstream trade flow remains absent.

Surf along south-facing shores may also trend up slightly by Tuesday as a small, background long-period south swell arrives. This source is expected to ease by midweek.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until noon HST today for Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters.

