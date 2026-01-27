4.2 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island is part of ongoing deep swarm beneath Pāhala

PC: USGS

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake reported at 11:37 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, occurred 1 mile northwest of Pāhala on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 21 miles below sea level. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the earthquake was part of the ongoing deep swarm beneath Pāhala that began about 7 years ago and is not directly related to volcanic activity.

The earthquake had no apparent impact on the paused Halemaʻumaʻu eruption or elsewhere on either Maunaloa and Kīlauea volcanoes.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

The HVO reports that aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks . The USGS recorded 320 felt reports within the first 45 minutes of the quake, with residents reporting having felt the earthquake widely across Hawaiʻi Island.