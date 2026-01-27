Maui police seek help in locating missing Kīhei woman

Kaleiui Kahue-Boynes

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Kaleiui Kahue-Boynes, 31, of Kīhei.

Kahue-Boynes was reported missing by a concerned family member on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Kahue-Boynes was last seen by a family member at her Kīhei residence on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, around midnight.

Police say her cell phone is turned off, she does not have a vehicle, and her family is concerned for her well-being. It is believed Kahue-Boynes may be in the Keʻanae area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahue-Boynes is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130-140 pounds, with red hair and light brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing. She has multiple tattoos on her right hand and wrist, with star-shaped tattoos on her right fingers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kahue-Boynes is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-002519.