Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2026

January 27, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 03:38 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:22 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to trend up to advisory levels this evening and tonight as a medium- to long- period north northwest swell moves into the islands. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through the overnight hours. This swell is expected to peak tonight, then gradually ease during the day on Wednesday. A larger northwest swell is expected during the second half of the week. It will build to advisory levels Thursday, then peak at warning levels Friday through Saturday. Small surf along south facing shores will hold steady through mid-week. Surf will also remain small along east facing shores due to the lack of trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments