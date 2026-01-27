Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 03:38 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:22 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to trend up to advisory levels this evening and tonight as a medium- to long- period north northwest swell moves into the islands. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through the overnight hours. This swell is expected to peak tonight, then gradually ease during the day on Wednesday. A larger northwest swell is expected during the second half of the week. It will build to advisory levels Thursday, then peak at warning levels Friday through Saturday. Small surf along south facing shores will hold steady through mid-week. Surf will also remain small along east facing shores due to the lack of trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

