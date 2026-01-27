Rooftop solar tops 120,000 on Hawaiian Electric grids, including 19,000 on Maui

Hawaiian Electric customers continued to add rooftop solar at a steady pace in 2025, boosting the total number of systems to more than 120,000 across the five islands the company serves.

The addition of 6,571 solar systems in 2025, most of which are residential, increased the total number of grid-connected solar systems to 120,570, a 6% increase over 2024. Solar generating capacity, which includes residential, commercial and grid-scale systems, rose to 1.6 gigawatts, an 11% increase over 2024.

In Maui County, there are 19,068 PV systems, 94% of which are residential, and 8% are commercial or grid-scale. Maui has a 232 MW capacity, 47% of which is residential, and 53% is commercial or grid-scale.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai‘i has among the highest rates of rooftop solar adoption in the nation. Some 27% of Hawaiian Electric’s residential customers and 45% of its customers in single-family homes have rooftop solar. On Oʻahu, half of customers in single family homes have rooftop solar.

Hawaiian Electric experienced a surge in applications for residential rooftop solar and battery storage systems during the second half of 2025 after the federal government moved up the deadline for claiming the Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit to Dec. 31, 2025.

Previously, homeowners had until the end of 2032 to claim the full tax credit for qualifying clean energy technologies. Hawaiian Electric received 6,552 applications from July through December 2025 compared to 4,770 applications for the same six months in 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Smart Renewable Energy is the latest phase in Hawaiian Electric’s push to bring more customer-sited renewable energy onto the grid in a fair and sustainable way.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information about Hawaiian Electric’s Smart Renewable Energy program is available at Smart Renewable Energy Programs | Hawaiian Electric.