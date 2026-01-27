The Shops at Wailea welcomes Lunar New Year with lion dance and martial arts, Feb. 19

Lunar New Year celebration. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea invites the public to welcome the Lunar New Year with a cultural celebration on Thursday, Feb. 19. The afternoon will feature a traditional lion dance and martial arts demonstration by Oʻahu-based Au’s Shaolin Arts Society.

Presented in partnership with Hilton Grand Vacations, the complimentary, family-friendly performance will take place from 2:30–4 p.m. at the Lower Level Performance Area.



“Lunar New Year is always a special moment at The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “There’s a wonderful sense of energy that comes with the lion dance and martial arts performance, and it’s meaningful to see keiki, families and kupuna gathering together to share in the celebration. These moments reflect what we value most — creating experiences that feel joyful, inclusive and rooted in community.”

Guests are invited to receive red envelopes, known as lai see, and participate in the traditional “feeding of the lions” by offering a voluntary donation as the performers move throughout the Center. The custom is believed to bring luck and prosperity. The performance will also feature a martial arts demonstration highlighting the discipline and heritage of Shaolin practice, offering guests an immersive cultural experience that blends storytelling and celebration.

“Lunar New Year is one of many culturally meaningful experiences our members and guests enjoy at The Shops at Wailea,” said Linda Rodrigues, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re grateful to The Shops at Wailea for hosting this beautiful celebration and highlighting the diverse traditions that make Hawaii so special. We truly value this partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to invest and deepen our connections around Maui.”

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.