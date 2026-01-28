County real property tax payment due by Feb. 20, 2026

Zoning map for High Street in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui, Real Property Tax Division portal.

The second installment of real property taxes for Fiscal Year 2025–26 is due by Feb. 20, 2026.

Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or their agents, according to the County of Maui Department of Finance. If you did not receive your bill, contact the Department of Finance immediately. Not receiving a bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.

Real property taxpayers who don’t pay the full amount due by Feb. 20 will be charged a one-time 10% penalty and monthly 1% interest on the unpaid balance until paid. For more information, visit www.mauipropertytax.com or call 808-270-7697 for Maui; 1-800-272-0125, Ext. 7697, for Lānaʻi; and 1-800-272-0117, Ext. 7697, for Molokaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Payment options:

ELECTRONIC PAYMENT VIA WEBSITE OR PHONE

Pay with a credit card, debit card or electronic check. A convenience fee is charged by the service provider.

Use only the first 13 digits of Tax Map Key/Parcel ID (RP 2-1-2-345-678-9123-000 → 2123456789123).

Online: Visit www.mauipropertytax.com and click the “Point & Pay” button at the bottom of the page.

Phone: Call 1 833-312-0151 and follow the instructions.

Autopay

A free service that automatically deducts the tax payment from a checking account.

Enroll at least 10 business days before the due date.

Form available at www.mauicounty.gov/576 (click “Automatic Payment Option”) or call 808-270-7697.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bank wire transfer

Call 808-270-7697 for instructions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Postal Service

Payments must be USPS postmarked by Feb. 20, 2026, to avoid late fees.

With payment coupon: Mail to P.O. Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160.

Without payment coupon: Mail to 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732.

Drop box

No cash, please. Enclose payment in a sealed envelope. Canceled check serves as receipt.

Drop off by 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2026, to avoid late fees. Drop boxes are located at front entrances of County of Maui Service Center (110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Kahului) and Kalana O Maui building (200 S. High St., Wailuku).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In person