February at The Shops at Wailea: Art Exhibitions, Live Music and Cultural Evenings

PC: The Shops at Wailea

For the month of February, The Shops at Wailea thoughtfully curated a lineup of arts and entertainment, inviting both residents and visitors to experience live music, gallery showcases and cultural gatherings. From Maui’s largest annual art exhibition to award-winning Hawaiian music, the Center continues to serve as a place where creativity and community meet in Wailea.

Art Events

The Art of Aloha

Sunday, Feb. 1 | noon–3 p.m.

Lahaina Galleries hosts Maui’s largest annual art exhibition. The free, public event features new collections by internationally acclaimed artists and offers guests the opportunity to engage with artists while viewing works created exclusively for this exhibition.

Art Night at The Shops

Saturday, Feb. 7 | 5–8 p.m.

Guests are invited to explore five galleries during an evening dedicated to local art, conversation and community. Highlights include artist meet-and-greets, refreshments and a featured appearance by Maui Hands artist Jeanne Bitz, who will debut new works during the event.

Live Music & Entertainment

Wailea Wednesdays

Weekly live music series from 4:30–6pm in the Lower Level Performance Area

Feb. 4 – Nevah Too Late

Feb. 25 – Mondokane

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea

Friday, Feb. 20 | 5:30–7 p.m.

Lower Level Performance Area

The Center’s signature concert series continues with a special evening featuring Amy Hānaialiʻi. A celebrated recording artist with six GRAMMY® nominations and 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, Hānaialiʻi brings a powerful blend of classical training and local musical tradition to the Wailea stage.

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.