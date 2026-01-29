Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus presents 2026 bill package to support women, children, and families

Women’s Legislative Caucus

Members of the bipartisan Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus (WLC) led a panel discussion on Wednesday, in collaboration with the YWCA of Oʻahu to present their 2026 legislative package as part of their continuous work to improve the lives of Hawaiʻi’s women, children, and families.

“This session, the Women’s Legislative Caucus worked closely with stakeholders and advocates to introduce legislation that directly addresses some of our most vulnerable communities,” said House Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama. “From expanding protections for survivors of abuse, to ensuring access to health care, these priorities reflect what is top of mind for our Caucus as we enter the 2026 Legislative Session.”

Women’s Legislative Caucus

The bill package includes five bills and one resolution:

SB2843 / HB1959 : Relating to Domestic Violence

Extends for five years certain provisions from Act 19, SLH 2020, and Act 238, SLH 2021, relating to abuse of family or household members, including establishing a petty misdemeanor offense of abuse of family or household members, clarifying penalties for violations, and allowing a deferred acceptance of guilty plea for misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor abuse of family or household members offenses. Effective 6/29/2026.

SB2841 / HB1960 : Relating to Human Trafficking

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Requires the Department of the Attorney General to develop a Human Trafficking Awareness Training Program to educate and train workers in the transient accommodations sector. Requires transient accommodations employers to periodically provide the human trafficking awareness training to certain employees and contract workers; keep records of the training; post signage; and develop and implement a human trafficking prevention policy that includes procedures for the reporting of suspected human trafficking. Establishes penalties. Requires the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to adopt rules.

SB2845 / HB1961 : Relating to Health Care

Prohibits persons from interfering with another person’s access to or from a health care facility or disrupting the normal functioning of a health care facility. Makes violations a petty misdemeanor. Establishes a private right of action for individuals and health care facilities harmed as a result of interference with a health care facility. Authorizes the Attorney General to bring an action for injunctive or other equitable relief.

SB2842 / HB1962 Relating to Family

Establishes an exemption from mediation in parentage proceedings where there are allegations of domestic abuse. Clarifies the exemption from mediation in divorce proceedings as it relates to domestic abuse.

SB2844 / HB1963 : Relating to Image-Based Sexual Abuse

Establishes the nonconsensual disclosure of intimate or private images as a criminal offense. Amends the criteria for an extended term of imprisonment to include an offender whose act of attempting to commit or committing the nonconsensual disclosure of intimate or private images against a minor or vulnerable adult resulted in the victim’s death.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Affirming and supporting the requirement that hospitals provide life-saving emergency care to pregnant people, including reproductive and abortion services, when such care is medically necessary to stabilize a patient under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

“We partnered with the Sex Abuse Treatment Center to address a gap in current law on sextortion, to ensure that we can hold predators accountable and keep kids safe which is even more important in this digital world,” said House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto.

“The Women’s Legislative Caucus bill package reflects our deep commitment to protecting women, children, and families across Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite. “By working closely with advocates, service providers, and community partners, we are advancing legislation that supports survivors of abuse, prevents exploitation, and safeguards access to critical health care. These bills recognize the real challenges facing our communities and affirm that everyone deserves to live with safety, dignity, and compassion no matter where they live in our state.”

This year, the WLC dedicated its bill package to Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani and YWCA Oʻahu for their leadership and commitment to empowering women, supporting families, and strengthening our communities statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I’m truly honored and humbled that the Women’s Legislative Caucus chose to dedicate this bill package to me,” said Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani. “This year’s package reflects the values we share: equity, opportunity, safety, and progress, and serves as a reminder that our work goes beyond legislation. It’s a commitment to the people we serve. The legacy of Congresswoman Patsy T. Mink, the author of Title IX, inspired me to run for office, and her courage, vision, and relentless pursuit of equity continue to guide both why I serve and the priorities I advocate for as a legislator.”

The WLC is a formal, bipartisan, and bicameral caucus dedicated to advancing legislation that improves the lives of women, children, and families. The 2026 WLC Co-Conveners are Senators Michelle N. Kidani (D-18, Mililani Town, portion of Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) and Lynn DeCoite (D-7, Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini), and Representatives Linda Ichiyama (D-31, Salt Lake, Āliamanu, Makalapa, Pearl Harbor) and Lauren Matsumoto (D-38, Portions of Mililani and Waipio Acres, Mililani Mauka).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, there are 23 women Representatives among the 51 members and 9 women Senators among the 25 members.