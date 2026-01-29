TSA ConfirmID coming to Hawai‘i airports; travelers without REAL ID can pay for verification

Airline passengers flying out of Hawai‘i airports who do not have a REAL ID by Feb. 1 will soon have an option already available on the mainland.

Travelers can pay a $45 fee to go through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint using TSA ConfirmID, the agency’s new modernized identity verification system.

It’s an option available to travelers who lost their ID or don’t have a REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification, such as a passport.

A Transportation Security Administration officer monitors items July 9, 2024, before permitting travelers to continue to their departure gates at Lihuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi. (Photo File: Kauaʻi Now)

TSA ConfirmID enables travelers to verify their identity before arriving at the security checkpoint, with the process typically taking 10 to 15 minutes, though it could require 30 minutes or more in some cases. The verification will cover a 10-day period.

“Those who do not want to pay the $45 fee for the modernized ID verification still have time to get their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID,” said TSA Federal Security Director for the Pacific Nanea Vasta in a release about the new option for Hawai‘i travelers. “While most travelers provide acceptable identification, it is our responsibility to confirm that passengers are who they claim to be.”

Acceptable forms of ID include:

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles or equivalent.

State-issued enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID.

US passport.

US passport card.

US Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST).

US Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.

Permanent resident card.

Border crossing card.

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/indigenous American tribe, including enhanced tribal cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 personal identity verification card.

Foreign government-issued passport.

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card.

Transportation worker identification credential.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card (I-766).

US Merchant Mariner credential.

Veteran health identification card.

If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID, check with your state Department of Motor Vehicles. A temporary driver’s license is not an acceptable form of identification.

Hawai‘i travelers without an acceptable ID are encouraged to visit the TSA ConfirmID program fee website and pay the $45 fee prior to travel.

Passengers will need to have a printed or electronic copy of the receipt to show the Transportation Security officer to verify identification at the airport checkpoint.

More than 96% of passengers in Hawai‘i already use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification.

TSA expects the wait times will increase for passengers who do not use a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification when TSA ConfirmID goes into effect.

“TSA ConfirmID is vital for strengthening security and protecting travelers nationwide, ensuring the safety of our skies and transportation systems,” Vasta said.

TSA’s list of acceptable forms of ID can be found at the TSA website.

Visit the TSA REAL ID website for additional information. You also can text 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or @AskTSA with any questions.