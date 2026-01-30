Maui visitor industry outpaces state growth in 2025; Canadian travel down but shows signs of recovery

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger jet pulls up to Gate 17 last year at Kahului Airport. Maui tourism gained some ground in 2025 after the August 2023 Maui wildfires, according to a report on visitor arrivals and spending from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. PC: Brian Perry

Maui County’s economic recovery gained momentum in 2025 with visitor arrivals and spending outpacing statewide averages, according to preliminary statistics released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Twenty-eight months following the August 2023 wildfires, Maui saw a 6.3% increase in visitor arrivals in December 2025 compared to the same month the previous year. There were 243,687 visitors to the island in December, up from 229,290 in December 2024.

Spending by visitors on Maui reached $658.9 million in December 2025, a 13.4% increase from the $581 million spent in December 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 65,128 visitors in December 2025, 4.1% more than 62,561 visitors in December 2024.

For the full calendar year of 2025, total visitor spending on Maui reached $5.97 billion, a 12.7% increase over 2024. Total arrivals for the year rose 7% to more than 2.5 million visitors.

These local gains contrasted with mixed results across the state. Statewide, total visitor arrivals for the calendar year 2025 were flat, dropping slightly by 0.6% to 9.6 million visitors. However, statewide visitor spending increased 5.7% to $21.75 billion for the year.

Department Director James Kunane Tokioka said that while arrival numbers fluctuated in some markets, the amount visitors spent per day increased.

“In December 2025, despite fewer total visitors (-4.3%) compared to last December, visitors spent more on a daily basis, resulting in 3.7% growth in total visitor spending to $2.12 billion,” Tokioka said. “Daily spending on lodging and food and beverage by US West and US East visitors has increased significantly compared to a year ago, contributing to the overall increase in spending.”

Neighbor Island statistics

According to the department’s monthly report, O‘ahu saw a decrease in visitor volume, with arrivals dropping 7.7% in December 2025 compared to the previous year. Kaua‘i saw a slight decrease in arrivals of 0.7% for the month, while Hawai‘i Island arrivals dropped 1.2%. However, both Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island recorded increases in visitor spending for the month.

Canadian travel market down, but shows signs of rising

While the US markets showed strength in spending, the Canadian market — traditionally important for Maui during the winter season — showed a decline.

In December 2025, arrivals from Canada to the state dropped 14% compared to the previous year. For the full year, Canadian arrivals were down 11.6% and spending dropped 8.7%. Tokioka attributed this downturn to “economic and political uncertainty.”

During a Jan. 16 House Finance Committee informational hearing, Tokioka told state lawmakers that the Canadian tourism market is “way down” in Hawaiʻi and in Maui in particular. According to a transcript of the meeting, Tokioka said: “I think most of us know why.”

When Maui Now asked why Canadian tourism was down, the response was that the reason was “the current political climate and economic conditions.” Rhetoric from the administration of President Donald Trump has included threats of Canada becoming the United States’ 51st state.

Lacianne Goshi, who’s with the director’s office and responded via email to the Maui Now query, added some national insights into Canadian tourism from READ, the latest from Longwoods International:

While most Canadian travelers (56%) still do not intend to visit the US in the coming year, this figure represents an improvement from April, when 61% expressed no interest in visiting.

However, the report says:

Political deterrence is waning: The impact of US politics and government policies such as tariffs is lessening. While 53% of Canadians still say these factors make them less likely to visit (down from a high of 63% in July), nearly a quarter (23%) now say US policies have no influence on their travel decisions.

The impact of US politics and government policies such as tariffs is lessening. While 53% of Canadians still say these factors make them less likely to visit (down from a high of 63% in July), nearly a quarter (23%) now say US policies have no influence on their travel decisions. Cancellations slowing: In the past six months, 23% of surveyed travelers canceled trips to the US. However, the outlook is stabilizing, with only 11% indicating they have canceled upcoming bookings for the next year.

In the past six months, 23% of surveyed travelers canceled trips to the US. However, the outlook is stabilizing, with only 11% indicating they have canceled upcoming bookings for the next year. Alternative destinations: When Canadians forgo U.S. travel, they most often choose to travel domestically within Canada (37%). However, 22% are opting for international alternatives, with Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean ranking as top substitutes.

To see the full DBEDT report, click here.