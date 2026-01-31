Nominations sought for Maui Countyʻs 2026 Outstanding Older Americans

Photo of 2025 Outstanding Older American nominees

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Office on Aging is seeking nominations for Maui County’s 57th annual Outstanding Older American Male and Female of Maui County. The nomination deadline is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The recognition program is held each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize older adults across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society, said Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, County Executive for the Office on Aging. The awards will be presented at a luncheon on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Maui County is home to so many kūpuna who have devoted their time, energy and knowledge to helping others and making our community a better place,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “When we recognize these residents and their contributions, we are reminded that strong communities are built across generations.”

Nominees for the awards must be 65 years of age or older and residents of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible.

Nomination forms are available from the County Office on Aging by calling (808) 270-7755 or emailing mcoa.adrc@co.maui.hi.us. Nomination forms also may be downloaded at https://www.mauicounty.gov/255/Office-on-Aging.

Completed forms should be returned to the Office on Aging, J. Walter Cameron Center, Attn: OOA Committee, 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku, 96793. Completed forms also may be faxed to 808-270-7935 or emailed to mcoa.adrc@co.maui.hi.us.

Wendell Crockett was the first individual in Maui County to receive the distinction of Outstanding Older American in 1968. Last year, the County Office on Aging presented the awards to Patricia Niibu of Lāna’i City and Bishop Pahia of Waiehu. To date, more than 100 men and women have received the award for their outstanding contributions to Maui County.

For more information, call the County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/255/Office-on-Aging.