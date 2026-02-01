Search suspended for missing Kauaʻi man following discovery of human remains

Matthew Packard-Asai, 19, of Kapa‘a, was last seen on Jan. 28, 2026. PC: courtesy

The three-day multiagency search for a missing Kauaʻi man was suspended following the discovery of human remains in waters off Kahili Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Packard-Asai, 19, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, near Kahili Beach in Kīlauea.

On Saturday, during continued air, land, and sea search efforts, responders located human remains in the search area. The remains are believed to be those of Packard-Asai; however, positive identification is pending DNA confirmation. The investigation remains ongoing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our thoughts are with Matthew and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Kaua‘i Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson. “We are deeply grateful to all the agencies and volunteers who worked tirelessly in this search, and we extend our heartfelt support to Matthew’s family as they navigate the days ahead.”

“With these recent developments, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected as the identification process continues,” said Chief of Police Kalani Ke. “We also want to express our appreciation to our partners and the community members who supported the search for Matthew.”

Personnel from Kaua‘i Fire Department, Kaua‘i Police Department, American Medical Response, US Coast Guard, Kaua‘i Search and Rescue, American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources participated in the response.