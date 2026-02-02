Monthly outdoor warning siren test set for Monday

Emergency Management Agency Siren, Maui. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The siren test will be coordinated with a check of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During the scheduled monthly test, all outdoor sirens across the state will sound a one-minute steady attention alert tone.

The test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment is conducted in cooperation with the Hawaiʻi broadcast industry and occurs at roughly the same time as the siren sounding. Officials noted there will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The siren system is a key component of the Hawaiʻi Statewide Alert and Warning System, which is used to notify the public during emergencies. If the siren tone is heard during circumstances other than the scheduled test, residents should follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels.

Emergency information may be broadcast via local radio or television stations or sent as a cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Wireless Emergency Alerts deliver sound and text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. Both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert notifications are transmitted via the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information may be found in the “Get Ready” section of ready.hawaii.gov, as well as in the front section of telephone directories in most counties. For the latest information from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, or to sign up for county alerts, visit ready.hawaii.gov.

The public may contact the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 808-270-7285.