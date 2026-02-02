Visitor pulled, unresponsive from waters at Mākena Landing, Maui

Mākena Landing. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A visitor, who was pulled unresponsive from the water at Mākena Landing on Saturday morning, has died. The incident was reported at 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2026.

The man was snorkeling when he reportedly lost consciousness and was brought to shore by bystanders, who immediately began life-saving measures once onshore, according to Maui police.

First responder personnel arrived shortly after and took over life-saving measures; however, those measures proved unsuccessful.

The man has since been identified as Frank Archuleta Jr., 69, of Huntington Beach, California.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and the case has been classified as a miscellaneous fatal accident. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Archuleta’s family and friends.