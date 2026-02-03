Response underway to remove grounded boat from Kīhei shoreline

Shipwreck in Kīhei. PC: Brenda Jackson

Owners of a grounded vessel are hoping to get the boat removed from the Kīhei shoreline today. The vessel, Na Nahiku, ran aground on the shore fronting 131 S. Kīhei Road fronting the Kīhei Youth Center on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Crews responded from the Maui Fire Department, the US Coast Guard, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

The owner was also on scene removing hazardous materials from the vessel, according to staff with the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

DOBOR personnel say the owner and their contractor Alpha Inc., are working to secure a crane to remove the vessel from the area, by today if possible.

Shipwreck in Kīhei. PC: Charles

