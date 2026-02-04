Investigation into illegal poaching on private ranch land in Haʻikū nets two arrests

The Maui Police Department arrested two individuals during a coordinated enforcement operation in response to multiple complaints from local ranchers regarding ongoing illegal night hunting activity in Haʻikū.

Local ranchers reported repeated incidents of poachers unlawfully hunting deer and killing cattle at night on private property, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in livestock losses and raising significant public safety concerns. The ranchers reported that suspects were reportedly using high-powered hunting rifles capable of traveling over one to two miles beyond their intended targets, posing a serious risk to nearby residents and landowners.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, officers heard gunshots and observed a suspect skinning a deer they had just shot.

As a result, two men, a 30-year-old and a 51-year-old, both of Haʻikū, were arrested. Officers recovered an unregistered high-powered .308 caliber hunting rifle and located the deer that had been shot and killed. Neither of the men possessed a valid hunting license or an eradication permit authorizing nighttime hunting.

Further investigation revealed that the 30-year-old man has a pending felony charge for first degree Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, and is currently out on bail awaiting trial. He was arrested and charged with: mandatory registration of a firearm; prohibited possession of a firearm; artificial light prohibited; and night hunting on private lands.

The 51-year-old man was arrested and released pending investigation.

The operation involved MPD personnel from the Wailuku Patrol District, Community Police Officers, Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, Special Response Team, VICE, and assisting officers from the State Department of Law Enforcement.

“The Maui Police Department remains committed to protecting our agricultural community, safeguarding private property, and addressing illegal hunting activities that endanger both residents and livestock,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding illegal hunting is encouraged to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-244-6400.