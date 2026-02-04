Keiki voices ignite Hawaiian Language Month at the University of Hawaiʻi

Keiki kindergarten through high school participate in the competitions. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month) is observed each Pepeluali (February), and the University of Hawaiʻi is hosting a series of events to uplift Hawaiʻi’s native tongue. This year’s UH-sponsored events began Jan. 30 at Windward Community College.

Held at Hale ʻĀkoakoa (Campus Center), 120 students from kindergarten through high school took part in Nā Leo Hiehie o ke Koʻolau, an annual hoʻokūkū ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language speech competition). Participants shared memorized passages and original speeches delivered entirely in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.

“I’m a kaiapuni [Hawaiian medium school] Mom, so this is really close to my heart as well to get to see our keiki, the ʻōpio (youth) get up there and be proud of themselves,” said Windward CC Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg, “We hope for these children to feel comfortable while they’re here today to have a really good time and see that the college really values them for who they are and where they’re from and come to us when they’re done.”

Pūʻōhala students celebrate after classmate wins award. PC: University of Hawaiʻi.

Voices rising

Co-sponsored by Kanaeokana, ʻAhahui ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, the competition evaluated students across several categories, including pronunciation, fluency and grooming. The event featured students from Ke Kula Kaiapuni Hawaiʻi ʻo Kahuku Academy, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Hauʻula, Ke Kula ʻo Samuel M. Kamakau, Kūlaniākea and Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Pū‘ōhala.

“Speaking ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi as a community, as a lāhui, when our kūpuna (elders) were banned from speaking their language, it means a lot to be able to do this,” said Pakalana Kaniho, a Hawaiian immersion student at Kahuku Academy who took home one of the top honors at Nā Leo Hiehie o ke Koʻolau.

(second from left) Pakalana Kaniho earns one of the event’s top honors. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

UH events

The Windward CC event marks the first of six hoʻokūkū ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi hosted by UH this Pepeluali. Hundreds of keiki are registered to participate in upcoming competitions at UH Hilo, UH Maui College, UH West Oʻahu, UH Mānoa and Kauaʻi Community College.

“When you look at our children, they’re thriving! They’re all so excited,” said Ekela Kaniaupio-Crozier, President of ʻAhahui ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. “What I would like them to know is the Hawaiian language is not only for your classroom. It doesn’t only happen in your hale (home) but it’s gonna happen everywhere whether you go to the gas station, valet your car, in the university, in academics, in all sorts of places. We know that Hawaiian language is alive.”

Free ʻōlelo events

Winners from each event will go on to perform at Ola Ka ʻĪ events, a statewide series of free Hawaiian language fairs held in public spaces throughout February and March. The annual celebrations are sponsored by community organizations, schools, and non-profits that are committed to Hawaiian language and culture on that specific island.

For more information on events happening statewide, visit the Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi website.