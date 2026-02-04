Maui MPO seeking new Executive Director

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting applications for its Executive Director position.

The Executive Director is responsible for conducting and administering a multimodal 3-C (cooperative, continuing and comprehensive) Planning Process for the Maui Metropolitan Planning Area. The Executive Director is appointed by the Maui MPO Policy Board and is not a permanent or civil service position.

The Maui MPO is a federally mandated government agency assigned to the County of Maui Department of Transportation, under a partnership between the County and State to facilitate comprehensive planning for federally funded transportation systems on Maui.

The Maui MPO collects data and develops transportation plans for roadways, as well as pedestrian and bicycle routes, that are eligible for federal funding to repair, maintain and build transportation networks.

Applications for Maui MPO Executive Director can be submitted through Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Find more information and a direct link to apply at mauimpo.org.