Three years since passing of firefighter Treʻ Evans-Dumaran

Treʻ Evans-Dumaran. PC: Live Like Tre’ Foundation

Feb. 4, 2026 marks three years since Firefighter Treʻ Evans-Dumaran lost his life in the line of duty. “For Treʻ’s family, this is not a day of programming, celebration, or public achievement — it is a day of grief, remembrance, and the ongoing weight of fighting for justice while still trying to heal,” according to a news release from the Live Like Tre‘ Foundation.

On most days, the Live Like Treʻ Foundation and the Evans ʻOhana are focused on giving back to the community Treʻ loved — supporting firefighters who lost their homes, funding scholarships for youth, and investing in healing and kindness across Maui. Since Treʻ’s passing, more than $250,000 has been reinvested directly into the community, according to the foundation.

“But on days like February 4, Treʻ’s family gathers not to lead, but to grieve — and to confront the painful reality that three years later, there has been no resolution, no accountability, and no peace,” the foundation reports.

“This is the part people don’t always see,” said Chelsie Evans Enos, Treʻ’s mother. “What we could be doing — together, as a family and a foundation — if we didn’t also have to spend our energy fighting for justice. Three years in, the lack of resolution doesn’t just delay healing. It actively takes from it.”

The County of Maui responded to Maui Now’s request for comment saying: “We are aware that a lawsuit has been filed, and because the matter is now in active litigation, we cannot comment at this time.”

To mark this anniversary, community members will place “Signs for Treʻ” in front of the Maui County Building — bearing messages of love, remembrance, and care for Treʻ and his ʻohana. The signs “are a visible reminder that Treʻ is not forgotten, and that the community continues to hold his family through a long and painful process,” according to the foundation.

Looking forward, the Evans ʻOhana and the Live Like Treʻ Foundation are committed to ensuring that Treʻ’s legacy includes meaningful work around water safety, particularly for first responders and communities exposed to flood and swift-water hazards. This includes advocating for stronger training, clearer safety protocols, and community education.

“Water doesn’t give second chances,” said Evans Enos. “Honoring Treʻ means making sure we are honest about risk, prepared for it, and committed to protecting lives — not just reacting after tragedy.”

The Evans ʻOhana and Live Like Treʻ Foundation are hoping for a settlement and resolution to allow resources to be directed back into the community, including future water-safety efforts.

The foundation maintains that February 4 remains an “open door,” for remembrance, compassion, peace, accountability and healing.