Upcountry water service outage announced for emergency repairs

February 5, 2026, 9:55 AM HST
Emergency repairs have triggered a water service outage in Pukalani, the Maui County Department of Water Supply announced. Repairs began at 9:05 a.m. today and are expected to be ongoing for about six hours.

Affected residents are in the area of Makani Road and Moku Place.

This post will be updated when there’s new information.

