Upcountry water service outage announced for emergency repairs
Emergency repairs have triggered a water service outage in Pukalani, the Maui County Department of Water Supply announced. Repairs began at 9:05 a.m. today and are expected to be ongoing for about six hours.
Affected residents are in the area of Makani Road and Moku Place.
