Gomez and Manlapao promoted to Assistant Chief posts at the Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department’s Terence Gomez was promoted to Assistant Chief of Technology and Support Bureau; and Bryan Manlapao was promoted to Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Bureau.

The Maui Police Department announced the promotions of Terence Gomez to Assistant Chief of Technology and Support Bureau and Bryan Manlapao to Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Bureau.

“Gomez’s career reflects a deep commitment to service, leadership, and community partnership on Maui,” according to the announcement. A graduate of St. Anthony High School in Wailuku, Gomez went on to attend Chaminade University of Honolulu, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Gomez joined the Maui Police Department in 1999 and began his career as a Patrol Officer, serving in the Lahaina, Hāna, and Wailuku Patrol Districts.

“During his early years, he demonstrated a strong aptitude for community-based policing and officer development,” police said. He later served as a School Resource Officer at ʻĪao School for three years, during which he built lasting relationships with students, educators and their families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to patrol and school-based assignments, Gomez was a Defense Tactics Instructor and an original member of the Specialized Emergency Enforcement Detail, contributing to both officer safety training and specialized enforcement operations. He is also the recipient of the Silver Medal of Valor, awarded for extraordinary courage after he went beyond the call of duty by entering a burning residence to save an elderly female’s life.

In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant, serving as a Patrol Sergeant in the Molokaʻi, Kīhei, and Wailuku Patrol Districts. He was later selected to serve as the Sergeant of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, overseeing the School Resource Officer program. Under his leadership, the Maui Police Department’s SRO program achieved national recognition, earning the National Association of School Resource Officers’ Model Agency of the Year award—an acknowledgment of excellence in youth engagement and best practices.

In recognition of his leadership, innovation, and dedication to Maui’s youth, Gomez was awarded MPD’s Manager of the Year in 2018. He was subsequently promoted to Lieutenant and continued to serve as the Commander of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division. While serving in this role, he improved and oversaw several impactful youth programs, including Project POI (Positive Outreach Intervention), which focused on diverting youth away from the juvenile justice system through early intervention and mentorship.

He also supported and strengthened the Kalo Program, a culturally grounded, family-strengthening curriculum, and the Second Chance Program, which emphasized accountability, restoration, and positive life pathways. Through these initiatives, he further deepened community partnerships and expanded prevention-focused approaches to youth development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gomez has also been deeply involved in youth development outside of traditional law enforcement roles. In 2017, he became a Director of the Maui Police Activities League and continues to serve on its Board, supporting programs that provide mentorship, structure, and positive opportunities for Maui’s keiki.

In 2023, he was promoted to Captain. Since then, he has commanded the Wailuku, Kīhei, and Lānaʻi Districts, overseeing complex operations, personnel, and community safety initiatives across diverse communities. In July 2024, Captain Gomez graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, further enhancing his executive leadership and strategic policing expertise.

Now serving as an Assistant Chief of the Maui Police Department, Terence Gomez “brings over two decades of progressive law enforcement experience, a proven record of principled leadership, and a steadfast commitment to the people of Maui County. His career reflects a balance of operational excellence, officer development, and community trust, hallmarks of his approach to modern policing,” according to the announcement.

Assistant Chief Manlapao joined the department in 2002, where he began his career as an undercover officer in the Vice Gambling and Morals Unit for one year, followed by a transfer to the Kīhei Patrol District.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He later served on the Special Response Team and returned to the Vice Narcotics Division before being promoted to Sergeant in 2014 and assigned to the Lahaina Patrol District. Following a one-year tour of duty, he transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division.

In 2020, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served as the Lānaʻi Patrol District commander for one year before being assigned to the Wailuku Patrol District. In May 2022, he was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division, where he served as the Acting Captain. He was promoted to Captain and assigned to Internal Affairs in June of 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Captain Manlapao earned his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice and also graduated from the FBI National Academy, Class of 289 in March 2024. He and his wife, Mae, have three children.