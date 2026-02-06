Hawaiian Electric trimming trees, continuing preparations for severe weather this weekend

Storm prep and response. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric continues to trim trees and make additional preparations to respond to any impact from severe weather forecast for this weekend, including possible thunderstorms, strong winds and flooding. Hawaiian Electric is closely monitoring conditions and urges customers be prepared for possible power outages.

Ongoing preparations for the weekend include:

Additional tree trimming and clearing of vegetation, especially in windward areas

Ensuring vehicles are fueled and fully equipped

Scheduling additional crews over the weekend to repair any damage, clear fallen trees or vegetation, and restore power

With the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl scheduled this weekend, crews have proactively performed additional inspections on the lines and infrastructure that serve broadcast facilities. This is a standard practice that Hawaiian Electric follows every year for the broadcast of the Super Bowl.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Customers are urged to review family and business emergency plans, check their supplies and keep a close eye on weather forecasts. Visit hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter for preparation and safety tips.

“We know this is a busy weekend for many of our customers, so we thank them for their patience and apologize in advance for any disruptions,” said JimAlberts, senior vice president and chief operations officer.

To reduce the risk of power outages, Hawaiian Electric conducts preventive maintenance and makes improvements throughout the year as part of a $190 million, multi-year resilience plan. This plan includes replacement and strengthening of 2,100 utility poles over five years, year-round tree removal and vegetation management, hardening of critical circuits, and strengthening of circuits that serve hospitals, first responders and other facilities essential for public health and safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fallen tree branches or vegetation blown about by strong winds are the most common causes of power outages during severe weather. An outage may occur when vegetation falls or contacts power lines. This may happen higher in mountainous areas or deep in valleys, where winds and rainfall can be stronger, and may not be visible in residential and commercial areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, heavy rains and flooding can create a risk of outages. During these conditions, water may seep underground and contact underground power lines, which can cause outages.