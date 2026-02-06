Wailuku woman reported missing by concerned acquaintance

Mary Jane Panaguiton, 51, of Wailuku

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Mary Jane Panaguiton, 51, of Wailuku.

Panaguiton was reported missing by an acquaintance on Friday, Feb. 6, 20026, after she failed to return home from a day trip to Lahaina. Panaguiton was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the area of North Market Street in Wailuku. Panaguiton has no phone or vehicle. Acquaintances are concerned because she requires daily medication.

Panaguiton is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 91 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey or green shirt, black shorts, black sandals and carrying a pink canvas beach bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Panaguiton, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-003692.