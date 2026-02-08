Hāna Highway restricted to local traffic only due to safety amid severe weather event

Hāna Highway (360) landslides/debris. Maui Now graphic/file photo

Officials today, Feb. 8, 2026, restricted Hāna Highway to local traffic only due to reports of fallen trees and landslides, among other safety issues, during the severe weather event that started Saturday. This means only residents and visitors living or staying in East Maui should be driving on Hāna Highway through the front (Haʻikū) or the back (Kaupō) sides.

Mayor Richard Bissen today added the local traffic only advisory for the state highway in the County’s emergency proclamation.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (DOT) placed a traffic sign saying, “Local traffic only; drive with caution,” at Hāna and Haleakalā highways. County Department of Public Works is placing a traffic sign to the Kaupō entrance. Another state DOT sign will be added in Haʻikū.

Earlier today, state DOT reported that it was clearing fallen trees near Mile Marker 21 and cleaning debris from a landslide at Mile Marker 15. A partial lane closure exists due to cleanup but there are no full road closures at this time, according to state DOT.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.