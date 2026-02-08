Hawaiian Electric working on power restoration across Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiian Electric crews are making progress restoring power to approximately 11,500 customers on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island and in Maui County who were affected by powerful winds and severe weather overnight and early this morning. Customers should continue to prepare for possible outages due to stormy conditions.

As of 9 a.m.:

Oʻahu: Nearly 7,900 customers are without power in areas including Nānākuli, ʻAiea, Waiau, Kalihi, Honolulu and Mānoa. About 9,600 have been restored.

Hawaiʻi Island: About 1,400 customers are without power in areas including Hilo and along the Hāmākua coast. Nearly 1,500 restored as of 6 a.m.

Maui County: Crews are addressing pocket outages, primarily in Upcountry Maui. About 450 customers have been restored.

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors are working across our service territory to address outages, many caused by trees and weather-related debris blown into our power lines. Our crews will continue to work to restore customers throughout the day as long as weather conditions remain safe to do so.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Because of the dynamic nature of the storm system, outage numbers represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as additional customers are restored and more outages occur, sometimes in the same area. Customers can track current outages at hawaiianelectric.com/outagemap and on the mobile app. Outages can also be reported through the app.

Hawaiian Electric reports that it understands that customers need to know when their power will be restored and is working to keep outage maps and social media updated with information as it becomes available.

The company’s priorities for restoration emphasize safety and essential community services. Restoration also will take place in a manner designed to affect the greatest number of customers first.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you are without power and see downed lines, this is the likely cause of the outage in your neighborhood. For your safety, always treat downed power lines as energized and dangerous, and stay at least 30 feet or more away from the lines. Customers should call 911 or our Trouble Lines (listed below) to report dangerous situations, such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment. Please help us keep phone lines open for emergencies at this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian Electric Trouble Lines