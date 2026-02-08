Lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue to be closed overnight for traffic signal improvements

Aerial view of Kahului. The Puʻunēnē Avenue, Kamehameha Avenue intersection can bee seen in the distance, with Kahului Harbor in the background. PC: Brian Perry

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying road users that lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) at the intersection with Kamehemeha Avenue will be closed overnight from Friday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 14.

The northbound right lane adjacent to Walgreens and Bank of Hawaiʻi will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. This will allow for electricians to conduct improvements on the traffic signals. The signals may be blacked out or in flash mode during the work. Traffic controllers will assist motorists.

All turning movements will be allowed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Work may continue from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, Feb. 28 if the project cannot be completed this coming week.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.