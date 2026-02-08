‘People of Action Friendraiser’ set for Rotarians on March 3

Past President Jim Fahnestock leads the closing session of the club-sponsored Maui Wildfires Relief Workshop. Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset will host a “People of Action Friendraiser” at 5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Maui Chocolate Rooftop Pavilion, located at 78 Ulupono St.

Members of the club will share details regarding local, regional and international projects. Now in its 12th year of service to the West Maui community, the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset is the largest of the nine Rotary clubs in Maui County, with 51 members.

Complimentary appetizers will be served, and a no-host bar will be available at the event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset has played an important role in helping our community recover from the Lahaina wildfires,” said Katy Shroder, president of the club. “But there’s much more work ahead — important work — and we need help. We invite people who want to give back — people who live aloha — to join us at our March 3rd ‘People of Action Friendraiser’ to learn how you can help restore and revive the community you love. In Rotary, we know there is joy in giving back, and we find this joy every day. We subscribe to Winston Churchill’s belief,” Shroder said. “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

Residents interested in attending may register online by clicking here.

For more information, contact Jim Fahnestock, past president and membership chair, at mauijimf@gmail.com.

Event flier. Courtesy image