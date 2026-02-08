Road closures in Olinda, Piʻiholo, Baldwin Ave. due to downed trees and power lines; Flooding reported at Waikoloa in Hāna

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Update: 10:46 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026: Olinda Road at Piʻiholo Road intersection is closed due to trees and powerlines on the roadway.

Update: 10:43 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026: Piʻiholo Road north of Mahiʻai Place is closed due to a tree down on the roadway.

Update: 10:40 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026: Baldwin Avenue at Keʻe Road is closed due to downed trees and powerlines.

Update: 10:37 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026: Waikoloa Road in Hāna is closed due to rising river water and flooding.