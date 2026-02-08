Slack key artist Makana to perform at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Makana will perform March 7 at the McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets are available for sale online. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Slack key guitarist Makana will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the McCoy Studio Theater.

The performance will feature a mix of traditional and original songs, incorporating mele and moʻolelo. Makana, a student of slack key masters Raymond Kāne, Sonny Chillingworth and Bobby Moderow Jr., is known for blending folk traditions with contemporary styles. He will perform classic songs as well as unreleased repertoire.

In support of ongoing recovery efforts from the August 2023 wildfires, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center requests that patrons bring nonperishable food items for the Maui Food Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $47, $57 and $77, including taxes and fees. Sales opened to the general public Friday. Members of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center receive a 10% discount, and children under 12 receive a 50% discount. Prices increase on the day of the show.

Ticket sales are conducted online only at mauiarts.org. The box office is closed for window sales but is available for inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.