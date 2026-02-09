Haleakalā National Park announces visitor center closures for interior remodeling

Friends of Haleakalā National Park hikers in the Crater. Photo permission, Mele Stokesberry

Haleakalā National Park will temporarily close two of its summit district visitor centers this month for interior remodeling, park officials announced.

The Headquarters Visitor Center, located one mile past the park entrance station, will close from Feb. 17 through Feb. 27. The Haleakalā Visitor Center, located near the summit, is scheduled to close Feb. 19 through April 10.

While the visitor center buildings will be inaccessible during the renovations, park officials said restrooms at both the headquarters and summit locations will remain open for public use. The Kīpahulu District Visitor Center also remains open.

For updates on visitor center closures, visit www.nps.gov/hale