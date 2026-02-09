Hyatt Regency Maui announces 2026 Nashville Nights concert lineup

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will host Nashville Nights concert series this year in Kāʻanapali. PC: Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will bring Music City back to the shores of Kāʻanapali with the return of its Nashville Nights songwriter series starting in April.

The third annual event features six monthly performances on the resort’s Halona Kai Lawn through September. Organizers said the series offers intimate, open-air storytelling sessions from top country music artists and songwriters.

For local families looking for live entertainment, the 7 p.m. shows provide a chance to see national performers in a relaxed Kāʻanapali setting without the stadium crowds.

The 2026 schedule includes:

April 25: Canaan Smith, whose hits include the No. 1 single “Love You Like That.”

Canaan Smith, whose hits include the No. 1 single “Love You Like That.” May 23: Emily Ann Roberts, a former runner-up on “The Voice.”

Emily Ann Roberts, a former runner-up on “The Voice.” June 20: Love & Theft, known for the hit “Angel Eyes.”

Love & Theft, known for the hit “Angel Eyes.” July 27: Mike Eli, lead singer of the Eli Young Band.

Mike Eli, lead singer of the Eli Young Band. Aug. 1: Charles “Chip” Esten, star of the television series “Nashville” and “Outer Banks.”

Charles “Chip” Esten, star of the television series “Nashville” and “Outer Banks.” Sept. 12: Jerrod Niemann, who returns to the series after a sold-out show in 2025.

Fred Findlen, general manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, said storytelling is at the heart of country music and resonates with both residents and visitors. The series pairs Nashville traditions with the backdrop of Kāʻanapali Beach.

Events will include Southern-inspired food and drinks for purchase. Resort officials said individual ticket information will be released soon.

Information on the series and the resort is available at hyattregencymaui.com.