4 West Maui schools closed today

Four West Maui schools are closed today, Tuesday, Feb. 10, due to weather conditions and extended power outages impacting the available water supply at the campuses. The state Department of Education reports that King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School are impacted by the announcement. The schools are notifying staff and students’ families directly.

DOE officials say extended power outages are affecting water availability at the campuses, creating a safety concern and limiting the ability to provide meals. Power remains offline pending required utility inspections. The Department is coordinating with utility providers and facilities teams.

At this time, all other Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools are scheduled to be open today unless otherwise announced.