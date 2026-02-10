Maui News
Lahaina District Court closed due to power outage
Lahaina District Court, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, is closed today due to an ongoing power outage.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Wednesday, Feb. 11.
No hearings or trials were scheduled for Lahaina District Court today; therefore, none need to be rescheduled.
