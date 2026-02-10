Lahaina District Court closed due to power outage

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Lahaina District Court, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, is closed today due to an ongoing power outage.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Wednesday, Feb. 11.

No hearings or trials were scheduled for Lahaina District Court today; therefore, none need to be rescheduled.