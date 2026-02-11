Bill advances for disclosure and safeguards on conversational AI services in Hawaiʻi

Senate Bill 3001 passed out of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection and Labor and Technology Joint Committee. The measure addresses safety standards for conversational artificial intelligence services operating in Hawaiʻi.

The bill, relating to artificial intelligence, was heard by the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection and Labor and Technology Joint Committee on Tuesday. Known as the Artificial Intelligence Disclosure and Safety Act, the measure establishes consumer protections and safety standards for conversational artificial intelligence services operating in Hawaiʻi.

The bill requires that sites provide clear disclosure when users are interacting with artificial intelligence rather than humans, with heightened safeguards for minors. SB3001 also mandates protocols addressing suicidal ideation and self-harm, prohibits deceptive representations of AI as human or as a provider of professional mental or behavioral health care, and requires annual reporting to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Enforcement authority is granted to the Attorney General while clarifying liability boundaries to support responsible innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly, and our laws must keep pace. SB3001 establishes clear expectations for transparency, safety, and accountability—especially when interacting with minors or addressing sensitive mental health issues,” said Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Chair Jarrett Keohokalole (District 24 – Kāneʻohe, Kailua). “People deserve to know when they are interacting with artificial intelligence, particularly our keiki. This bill puts basic guardrails in place to protect users, promote transparency, and ensure these technologies are used responsibly as they become more common in everyday life.”