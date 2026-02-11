Pilina commemorates two years of connection with an anniversary pāʻina

Pilina Anniversary Party. File (2025). PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

Fairmont Kea Lani invites the community to gather and celebrate as Pilina marks its second anniversary with an unforgettable evening of music, food, and connection on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 6–10 p.m. The anniversary celebration is free and open to the public, with an optional ticketed VIP experience available for guests seeking an elevated, front-row culinary encounter.

Centered on connection and community, the anniversary evening brings together local musicians, fishermen, distillers, and culinary artisans for a vibrant celebration. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, specialty cocktails, complimentary spirit tastings, and Pilina’s signature Bluefin Tuna Live Cutting Experience.

Pilina sushi chef Mark Bernisto holding a slab of fresh ahi. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

Event Highlights Include:

Live Music by the Micah Manzano Trio from 5– 9 p.m.

Bluefin Tuna (BFT) Live Cutting Experience from 7–8 p.m., featuring a sustainably sourced 300-lb Bluefin tuna

Complimentary Tastings of premium tuna cuts including kama, akame, toro, and more

Specialty Pilina Pāʻina Cocktails

Complimentary Spirit Tastings from Waikulu Distillery, Kupu Spirits, Ocean Organic Vodka, and additional local producers

Limited-Edition Pāʻina Menu available throughout the evening with both cooked and raw dishes, specialty rolls, and cocktails

The Bluefin Tuna Experience will be led by renowned Oʻahu-based fisherman Tyler Wilcox of Laʻakea Fish & Co., who will guide guests through the anatomy, sourcing, and preparation of this prized fish alongside Pilina’s culinary team, offering an educational and immersive tasting experience.

Pilina bar seating. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

The celebration also marks the launch of Fairmont Kea Lani’s continued collaboration with Maui-based Hi Spice, unveiling the brand-new Pilina Ponzu hot sauce. Guests will be the first to taste the latest collaboration, following the successful debut of Kōracha in 2024.

“We are incredibly proud that Pilina has become a place where locals and visitors come together,” said Rena Parker, General Manager of Pilina. “This anniversary celebration is our way of saying mahalo to the community that has embraced us from the beginning. By spotlighting Hawaiʻi’s fishermen, distillers, and makers, we’re honoring the relationships that define Pilina – and recommitting to supporting our local purveyors for years to come.”

Since opening, Pilina has established itself as a gathering place rooted in Hawaii’s culinary culture, celebrating the island community through thoughtfully sourced menus and meaningful partnerships. The two-year anniversary Pāʻina serves as both a celebration and a tribute to those collaborators who continue to shape Pilina’s identity.

VIP Bluefin Tuna Experience

A limited VIP experience is available for $125 per person, offering reserved seating and exclusive access to an intimate culinary journey.

VIP guests will also enjoy:

Access to a private VIP seating area

Two specialty cocktails or beverages

Front-row viewing of the Bluefin Tuna Live Cutting Experience

Behind-the-scenes interaction with fisherman Tyler Wilcox of Laʻakea Fish & Co.

Complimentary tastings and bites from the specialty menu

Reserve your VIP spot through Open Table.

Event Details

Date: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Time: 6–10 p.m.

Location: Pilina at Fairmont Kea Lani

Admission: Free entry – no reservations; first come, first served

VIP Experience: $125 per person (limited availability)