Pilina commemorates two years of connection with an anniversary pāʻina
Fairmont Kea Lani invites the community to gather and celebrate as Pilina marks its second anniversary with an unforgettable evening of music, food, and connection on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 6–10 p.m. The anniversary celebration is free and open to the public, with an optional ticketed VIP experience available for guests seeking an elevated, front-row culinary encounter.
Centered on connection and community, the anniversary evening brings together local musicians, fishermen, distillers, and culinary artisans for a vibrant celebration. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, specialty cocktails, complimentary spirit tastings, and Pilina’s signature Bluefin Tuna Live Cutting Experience.
Event Highlights Include:
- Live Music by the Micah Manzano Trio from 5– 9 p.m.
- Bluefin Tuna (BFT) Live Cutting Experience from 7–8 p.m., featuring a sustainably sourced 300-lb Bluefin tuna
- Complimentary Tastings of premium tuna cuts including kama, akame, toro, and more
- Specialty Pilina Pāʻina Cocktails
- Complimentary Spirit Tastings from Waikulu Distillery, Kupu Spirits, Ocean Organic Vodka, and additional local producers
- Limited-Edition Pāʻina Menu available throughout the evening with both cooked and raw dishes, specialty rolls, and cocktails
The Bluefin Tuna Experience will be led by renowned Oʻahu-based fisherman Tyler Wilcox of Laʻakea Fish & Co., who will guide guests through the anatomy, sourcing, and preparation of this prized fish alongside Pilina’s culinary team, offering an educational and immersive tasting experience.
The celebration also marks the launch of Fairmont Kea Lani’s continued collaboration with Maui-based Hi Spice, unveiling the brand-new Pilina Ponzu hot sauce. Guests will be the first to taste the latest collaboration, following the successful debut of Kōracha in 2024.
“We are incredibly proud that Pilina has become a place where locals and visitors come together,” said Rena Parker, General Manager of Pilina. “This anniversary celebration is our way of saying mahalo to the community that has embraced us from the beginning. By spotlighting Hawaiʻi’s fishermen, distillers, and makers, we’re honoring the relationships that define Pilina – and recommitting to supporting our local purveyors for years to come.”
Since opening, Pilina has established itself as a gathering place rooted in Hawaii’s culinary culture, celebrating the island community through thoughtfully sourced menus and meaningful partnerships. The two-year anniversary Pāʻina serves as both a celebration and a tribute to those collaborators who continue to shape Pilina’s identity.
VIP Bluefin Tuna Experience
A limited VIP experience is available for $125 per person, offering reserved seating and exclusive access to an intimate culinary journey.
VIP guests will also enjoy:
- Access to a private VIP seating area
- Two specialty cocktails or beverages
- Front-row viewing of the Bluefin Tuna Live Cutting Experience
- Behind-the-scenes interaction with fisherman Tyler Wilcox of Laʻakea Fish & Co.
- Complimentary tastings and bites from the specialty menu
Reserve your VIP spot through Open Table.
Event Details
Date: Friday, Feb. 20, 2026
Time: 6–10 p.m.
Location: Pilina at Fairmont Kea Lani
Admission: Free entry – no reservations; first come, first served
VIP Experience: $125 per person (limited availability)