Toastmasters Area 3 hosts free Open House in Wailuku

Toastmasters Area 3 invites the community to attend a special Open House on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium, 95 Mahalani Street, Wailuku. This event is free and open to the public.

“Whether you’re looking to build confidence, improve communication skills, strengthen leadership abilities, or simply meet new people, this engaging and interactive evening is designed to inspire and empower,” organizers said.

Guests will experience a dynamic Toastmasters meeting firsthand, including:

Inspiring prepared speeches.

Fun and fast-paced impromptu speaking activities.

Supportive evaluations that help speakers grow.

Opportunities to participate in interactive exercises.

“Our Open House is a wonderful opportunity for the community to see how Toastmasters transforms lives—one speech at a time,” added Toastmasters District Director Lynn Araki-Regan.

Area 3 Toastmasters clubs serve members across Maui and welcome individuals from all backgrounds and experience levels—from beginners who fear public speaking to seasoned professionals looking to refine their skills.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet current members, learn about local club options, and discover how Toastmasters can support both personal and professional growth.

No prior experience is necessary—just bring your curiosity and a willingness to have fun.