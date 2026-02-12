Hirono joins push for $130 billion to modernize public schools

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: County of Maui

US Sen. Mazie Hirono joined colleagues in introducing legislation to create a $130 billion federal fund for school infrastructure, aiming to repair aging facilities and upgrade digital access for students nationwide.

The Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2026 would provide $100 billion in direct grants and $30 billion in tax credit bonds over five years. The bill targets high-poverty districts where buildings often pose health and safety risks.

National spending on K-12 buildings falls short by roughly $90 billion every year, according to a 2025 analysis by the 21st Century School Fund. In Hawaiʻi and across the country, many students attend classes in deteriorating structures with outdated ventilation or plumbing.

“Our students deserve to learn in safe, healthy and modern environments to ensure they receive the quality public education they need to best prepare them for the future. This legislation is a significant investment not only in public education infrastructure, but also in our students’ futures and the surrounding community.,” Hirono said.

The US Government Accountability Office reported in 2020 that 54% of school districts nationwide need to update or replace multiple building systems. For a typical campus, this could mean replacing a failing air-conditioning system or removing hazardous materials like lead or mold.

The legislation requires states to create public databases to track the condition of school facilities. This would give parents and officials a clearer look at which campuses need the most urgent repairs.

Supporters of the bill said the investment would create approximately 2 million jobs. Economic Policy Institute data indicates that every $1 billion spent on construction supports more than 17,000 jobs.

The bill also includes funding to improve broadband and Wi-Fi access. For students in rural areas or low-income households, these upgrades often mean the difference between keeping up with assignments or falling behind.

A coalition of more than 20 organizations endorsed the measure, including the National Education Association and the American Institute of Architects. The bill is currently before Congress for consideration. To see the full text of the bill, click here.