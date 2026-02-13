This summer, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi is opening doors for local students to explore careers in health care through three unique, hands-on programs. Representatives say these initiatives represent an investment in the community, offering students from intermediate school to college the chance to gain real-world experience, earn college credit, and explore their passions right here on Maui.

Sharing information on the programs below:

Health Care Summer Experience Program is an eight-week program developed in partnership with UH Maui College and the Hawaiʻi/Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center. Students age 16 and older can choose a Diagnostic Imaging or Primary Care track, logging approximately 75 hours of real-world experience at our Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices while earning college credit and a financial award. The opportunity is available to up to seven total students (4 for Diagnostic Imaging track and 3 for Primary Care Track). Applications are due Feb. 27. Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), offered jointly with Maui Health System, places high school and college students in meaningful internship roles across clinical and administrative fields. Applications open March 1. Career Exploration Day is taking place on April 25 at our Wailuku Medical Office, a fun, interactive event for intermediate and high school students featuring hands-on stations in fields like radiology, cardiology, and surgery. Up to 70 students can attend, and registration is open now.

We have some physicians and program leads that may be available for on-air interviews and can speak to why these programs matter for Maui’s kids and our island’s future health care workforce. We’d welcome the chance to coordinate segments prior to the Feb. 27 deadline, March 1 application opening, and/or the April 25 event.