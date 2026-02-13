Maui Weather Forecast for February 13, 2026





Photo Credit: Joan M. Flake

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Sunny. Highs around 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 83. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 64 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 41 at the summit. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 57 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 83. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 81. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trade winds will continue into next week, bringing showers to the usual windward areas. Winds will increase over the weekend as a new high strengthens north of the islands.

Discussion

No significant changes to the forecast this morning. The forecast has been updated with the latest National Blend of Models solution, which is very similar to the previously issued forecast. High pressure to the northeast is maintaining a breezy trade wind pattern over the islands. Winds should decrease a bit today as the high weakens. However winds will be on the uptick once again over the weekend as a new high moves far north of the islands and strengthens.

With the trade wind pattern, expect clouds and showers to be focused over the windward sides of the islands. As trades increase this weekend, some of the showers could reach leeward locations.

An upper level trough to the west of the islands will move towards the islands and weaken. By Sunday this upper level features is expected to weaken and be near the islands, and could enhance some of the trade wind showers. As this feature washes out, we will return to a more typical trade wind shower pattern.

The GFS is more progressive than the ECMWF with a front/trough moving towards the islands from the northwest next week. The GFS solution would have the boundary near Kauai Wednesday night, while the ECMWF could still have it to the northwest of Kauai at that time. Will continue to monitor this feature in future model runs.

Aviation

High pressure northeast of the islands will maintain a breezy trade wind pattern through the weekend. Clouds and showers riding in on the trade winds will bring passing MVFR conditions mostly to windward locations, while leeward areas are expected to remain VFR.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscuration for Kauai, and Oahu for windward sections due to ongoing showers and low ceilings. Conditions improved overnight over the islands of Maui County and the Big Island, and improvement over Kauai and Oahu is expected today.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate turbulence below 7 kft for leeward sides of the islands. Conditions are expected to persist for the next several days.

Marine

Strong high pressure building far north of the waters will continue to drift east supporting moderate to strong easterly trade winds and elevated seas into next week. Winds look to maintain strong speeds but veer slightly early next week as high pressure continues to tracks east and a potential disturbance may develop to the west northwest of the islands too. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been extended for all coastal water zones through Saturday night due to a combination of winds and seas reaching criteria during the next 48 hours.

A small to moderate medium to long period northwest swell will continue to build through the day and peak late tonight into Saturday below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels, before declining through the weekend. Looking into next week, small background northwest swell energy is expected through the forecast period.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to build over all waters into this weekend and early next week due to persistent strong trades locally and upstream of the islands. A HSA is likely for east facing shores over the weekend.

Surf along south shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!